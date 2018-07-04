Bucks Owner's Daughter Mallory Edens Rips Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins Signing

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 4, 2018

SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 25: Mallory Edens attends the 2018 NBA Awards Show at Barker Hangar on June 25, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens, let loose with her reaction to the news that DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors.

In an Instagram story, Edens highlighted a report from ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski about the move and wrote, "r u joking this is just nuts at this point," per TMZ Sports.

In another post on Instagram, Edens added, "It's not cool to try and win a chip on ur own anymore huh." She also tweeted about the Warriors' ability to land whomever they want in free agency:

Edens' comments summed up the feeling from a lot of fans after the four-time All-Star center decided to join the defending champions.

