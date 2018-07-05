World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Coverage Guide for Remainder of Tournament

World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Coverage Guide for Remainder of TournamentJuly 5, 2018
We're into the business end of the 2018 FIFA World Cup now, with the final eight teams set to take their place in the quarter-finals on Friday and Saturday.
Uruguay and France will be up first on Friday before Brazil take on Belgium, while a day later Sweden face England before Russia play Croatia.
Here's the schedule for quarter-finals and the remainder of the tournament, complete with viewing information (all times BST/ET):
Quarter-finals
Friday 6 July
- 3 p.m./10 a.m. Uruguay vs. France: ITV, FS1 (Match 57)
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Brazil vs. Belgium: BBC, FS1 (Match 58)
Saturday 7 July
- 3 p.m./10 a.m. Sweden vs. England: BBC, Fox (Match 60)
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Russia vs. Croatia: ITV, Fox (Match 59)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 10 July
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Winner match 57 vs. Winner match 58: ITV, Fox (Match 61)
Wednesday 11 July
- 7 p.m./2 p.m. Winner match 59 vs. Winner match 60: BBC, Fox (Match 62)
Third-place play-off
Saturday 14 July
- 3 p.m./10 a.m. Loser match 61 vs. Loser match 62: ITV, Fox
Final
Sunday 15 July
- 4 p.m./11 a.m. Winner match 61 vs. Winner match 62: BBC, ITV, Fox
In the United Kingdom, the action will be streamed via the BBC website or the ITV Hub. In the United States, the action will be streamed via Fox Soccer 2GO.
Uruguay vs. France
Uruguay will be sweating on the fitness of Edinson Cavani for their clash with France, but it doesn't look good for the striker.
He scored twice against Portugal in the last round, including this fine finish:
ITV Football @itvfootball
GOAL! Bentancur surges through the midfield lays off Cavani on the left who finesses a first time curling shot inside the post https://t.co/RnpmMcJcfP
However, he limped out of the match before the end, and according to beIN Sports (h/t Get French Football News) it's "all but certain" he won't be able to make the starting lineup.
That will be a big blow for La Celeste, who will hope to rely on their defensive prowess to keep out Les Bleus.
France have often looked less than the sum of their parts under manager Didier Deschamps, but everything clicked for them as they beat Argentina 4-3 in the round of 16:
Sam Tighe @stighefootball
FT: #FRA 4-3 #ARG. France are cooking now. Imposing midfield performance + good full-back play + Mbappe morphing into a wrecking ball will bring most teams to their collective knees. Argentina were not good. Setup broken and played into France’s hands. #WorldCup
Uruguay have perhaps the strongest defence at the World Cup, though, with Atletico Madrid centre-back pairing Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez key to their efforts, per Football.London's Sam Inkersole:
Sam Inkersole @Sam_InkersoleTM
Not many better defenders than Diego Godin knocking around in world football right now. Gimenez is a brute as well. Seriously good pairing.
Les Bleus won't have as much space as they did against Argentina, which will make a repeat performance of their showing in the last match difficult.
They may still be capable of progressing, but it will be a hard-fought contest.
Brazil vs. Belgium
Belgium came from behind to beat Japan 3-2 in a thrilling match in the last 16, but they still have much to prove.
Having conceded twice against the Samarai Blue, their chances of standing up to Brazil's array of attacking talents don't look good.
Football commentator Ian Darke has his doubts:
Ian Darke @IanDarke
Belgium nearly tripped up v Japan. They have talent but do they have deep down belief they can beat Brazil? Big issue.
Brazil put in their best showing so far last time out as they saw off Mexico's challenge with a 2-0 win.
The Selecao haven't tended to dominate teams thus far, but they still have the talent to win matches:
Michael Cox @Zonal_Marking
.@Tim_Vickery's patented "Brazil don't beat you on flow any more, they beat you on moments" has never been so true. Coutinho and (particularly) Neymar have been so ponderous with their decision-making, yet have also provided the crucial goals and assists
Their first goal against El Tri epitomised this, as Neymar and Willian produced a fine move:
ITV Football @itvfootball
GOAL! A one-two made in Brazil. Neymar backheels to Willian who drives into the box before laying it on a plate for Neymar at the back post from close range https://t.co/joILjQClU3
Brazil shipped just two goals in the entirety of 2017 and Switzerland's goal against them in their opening Group E clash was the only one they've conceded in 2018, but they did look vulnerable at the back against Mexico, particularly with the space in behind right-back Fagner.
Eden Hazard can exploit that, which should make the match a significant test for both sides.
'Bulls--t' or 'Exciting'? 🗣 Players' View on VAR