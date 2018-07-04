Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer, Venus Williams Advance in Wednesday Play

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Roger Federer progressed to the third round of Wimbledon on Wednesday at the expense of Lukas Lacko.

Seventh seed Karolina Pliskova is also through as she beat Victoria Azarenka in a potentially tricky tussle. Meanwhile, 10th seed Madison Keys is also safely into the third round after overcoming Luksika Kumkhum in straight sets.

Here's a look at the results from Wimbledon on Wednesday and a recap of some of the key moments from the English capital.

Selected Wednesday Results

Men's Singles

(13) Milos Raonic bt. John Millman, 7-6 (4) 7-6 (4) 7-6 (4)

(1) Roger Federer bt. Lukas Lacko, 6-4, 6-4, 6-1

(11) Sam Querrey bt. Sergiy Stakhovsky, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-3

Women's Singles

(7) Karolina Pliskova bt. Victoria Azarenka, 6-3 6-3

(10) Madison Keys bt. Luksika Kumkhum, 6-4 6-3

(9) Venus Williams bt. Alexandra Dulgheru, 4-6, 6-0, 6-1

Lucie Safarova bt. (32) Agnieszka Radwanska, 7-5, 6-4

Wednesday Recap

Federer outclassed Lacko on Wednesday without having to get out of second gear.

The Slovak played his part in the match, but the defending champion was simply a cut above as the following rally demonstrated:

The Swiss star will be eager to spend as little time on court as possible in the first week, to preserve his energy for the business end of the tournament, and he took just 89 minutes to come through here.

After a tough opening match against home hope Harriet Dart, Pliskova's testing opening to the tournament continued with a meeting with former world No. 1 Azarenka. But she dealt with the challenge well.

The Czech was the superior player throughout the contest and as we can see courtesy of the WTA Insider account, finally improved her curiously poor record at SW19:

Earlier in the day Keys made her way into Round 3 with ease, dropping just seven games as she overcame Kumkhum.

As noted by Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times, the American remains on course for a meeting with her compatriot Serena Williams in the coming days:

Venus Williams survived a scare in her clash with Alexandra Dulgheru, who claimed the first set 6-4.

That seemed to spark the ninth seed into life, though, and she would drop just one game over the next two sets to secure her passage to the next round.