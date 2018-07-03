LaVar Ball Predicts 'Championships' for the Lakers After LeBron James Deal

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

LeBron James' commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers has LaVar Ball dreaming of championships.

Speaking to TMZ Sports on Tuesday in Atlanta, Ball said he doesn't think the Golden State Warriors, even after agreeing to sign All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, will be able to handle the Lakers now that James has joined forces with his son, Lakers guard Lonzo Ball.

"The Warriors can sign Boogie, Prince, Michael Jordan, anybody they want! They still ain't gonna win with this team right here—the Lakers with LeBron!" Ball said. "You don't give my son the best player in the game and don't think he gonna win no championships!"

Bookmakers, it should be noted, don't agree with LaVar's assessment.

According to odds released by 5Dimes (via OddsShark), the Warriors are -173 (bet $173 to win $100) favorites to take home their third straight NBA title after Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported they agreed to terms on a one-year, $5.3 million deal with Cousins.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are listed as the second choice at +460 (bet $100 to win $460).

As for Lonzo, the second-year point guard will have to vie for playing time beside James following the Lakers' decision to sign veteran floor general Rajon Rondo to a one-year, $9 million deal, per Charania.

"Zo isn't running from the competition," a source told the Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli.