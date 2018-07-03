Patrick Peterson Says Former Cardinals Teammate Would Forget the Down

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson said Monday that a former teammate used to forget what down it was.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show (h/t Jess Root of Cards Wire), Peterson said, "I have played with a guy that lost track of downs but not the score."

Peterson's answer was in response to a question about whether any teammates ever forgot the score similar to what Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith did in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

The All-Pro defensive back also described how he handled one situation differently than LeBron James, who made no effort to hide his fury after Smith's massive miscue.

"I didn't give him the LeBron," Peterson said. "I was like, 'Where's your head? This is third down. What are you talking about?'"

Peterson would not divulge which former teammate he was talking about, but when the hosts pressed him on whether it was defensive tackle Darnell Dockett, Peterson laughed and said he would "plead the fifth."

Peterson and Dockett were teammates from 2011 to 2014.

Regardless of his teammates' potential shortcomings, Peterson is one of the NFL's best corners and has seven Pro Bowl nods, three All-Pro First-Team selections and 21 interceptions in seven NFL seasons.