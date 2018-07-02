Boomers vs. Gilas Erupts in Chair-Throwing Brawl, Thon Maker Among 13 Ejected

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

A wild brawl broke out during the third quarter of Monday's FIBA World Cup Asian qualifier game between Australia and the Philippines.

Per Fox Sports' Olgun Uluc, after the Philippines were called for an offensive foul, both benches cleared with players from both teams throwing kicks and punches, and a chair was thrown at Australia's Nathan Sobey.

A total of 13 players, including Thon Maker of the Milwaukee Bucks, were ejected for their role in the brawl:

There was a moment after the brawl in which players for the Philippines were seen smiling and taking selfies on the court:

Per Uluc, the game was called with Australia up 89-53 when June Mar Fajardo and Gabe Norwood fouled out for the Philippines, leaving the team with just one available player available.

Former NBA center Andrew Bogut, who is from Australia, voiced his displeasure after witnessing the brawl take place:

The FIBA World Cup qualifiers began last November. Monday's contest between Australia and the Philippines was the final game in Group B, with Australia's victory giving it a 5-1 record and a berth in the second round.