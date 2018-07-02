World Cup 2018 Predictions: Updated Final Picks Before Monday's Knockout Play

VI-Images/Getty Images

The 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 is at the halfway stage, with four matches still to be played on Monday and Tuesday.

Brazil and Mexico will kick off Monday's action, before Belgium and Japan go head-to-head. On Tuesday, Sweden battle Switzerland, and Colombia and England will close out the second round.

Here's a look at the full matches, complete with picks:

Brazil vs. Mexico: Brazil

Belgium vs. Japan: Japan

Sweden vs. Switzerland: Sweden

Colombia vs. England: England

Mexico are far from a perfect matchup for the Selecao, who started the tournament without Dani Alves and saw Marcelo limp off the pitch in their last outing. According to manager Tite, he won't be fit to play:

Mexico are dangerous in open space and on the counter, and they'll likely sit back and let the ball come to them against the favoured Brazilians. Sweden may have beaten them handily, but the Selecao present a far better tactical matchup.

Hirving Lozano and his team-mates will have to be on point to make the most of their chances, and efficiency was an issue leading up to the tournament. This match could be a close one, but Brazil should have the upper hand as far as talent goes.

Belgium are expected to cruise past Japan, who played well in the group stage but also showed their limitations.

Confidence is high in the Red Devils' camp:

Sweden and Switzerland both rely on solid defensive play and high intensity in midfield, setting up a battle of strengths on Tuesday.

On paper, Die Nati have the edge in talent―they are sixth in the FIFA world rankings―but Sweden have all kinds of momentum and a reputation as a giantkiller at this point.

They beat France and knocked out the Netherlands and Italy in qualifying for the finals, and they have already finished ahead of 2014 champions Germany in the group stage.

The final outing will be between Colombia and England, and that tie became a lot more intriguing when it became clear James Rodriguez should be fit to play:

With the 26-year-old running the show, the South Americans are a dangerous team, and England might live to regret their decision to rest starters against Belgium in the group stage.