NBA Informs Teams 2018-19 Salary Cap Set at $101.8M, Luxury Tax $123.7M

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2018

AUBURN HILLS, MI - MARCH 24: A generic basketball photo of the basketballs on the rack before the Chicago Bulls game against the Detroit Pistons on March 24, 2018 at Little Caesars Arena in Auburn Hills, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

The NBA has reportedly informed teams the salary cap for the 2018-19 season will sit at $101.8 million, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski

That represents a modest increase over last season's $99.1 million cap figure.

The NBA also confirmed the new luxury tax threshold has been set at $123.7 million.

The salary-cap floor—which is 90 percent of the total salary-cap figure, according to the collective bargaining agreementhas nudged up to $91.6 million. 

Additionally, the non-taxpayer mid-level exception is now $8.6 million, the taxpayer mid-level exception is $5.3 million and the mid-level exception for teams with room under the salary cap is $4.5 million. 

The new figures will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday when the moratorium period begins at the start of the new league year. 

Despite the slight upticks across the board, it's not expected to be the busiest summer on the signing front. According to Spotrac, only seven teams are projected to have more than $20 million in cap space in the event they renounce all existing cap holds. 

