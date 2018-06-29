NFL DL Roy Miller Ripped Handle off Car Door in June Altercation with Wife

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Free-agent defensive lineman Roy Miller allegedly ripped the handle off the door of his estranged wife's car during an incident Tuesday.

Citing court documents, TMZ Sports reported Miller and his wife, Nicole, were in "a dispute over custody over their children" when he chased after her "and in a rage ripped [the] rear driver side handle off the vehicle."

"I don't believe he is stable," Nicole wrote in the court documents obtained by TMZ. "I am afraid he will do something even more damaging to myself or the kids."

Miller, a nine-year veteran who spent part of last season with the Kansas City Chiefs, was arrested on a domestic battery charge last November.

He was subsequently suspended for the first six weeks of the 2018 season, according to ESPN.com's Field Yates.