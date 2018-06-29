Eagles LB Nigel Bradham Suspended for 1st Game of 2018 Season

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

When the Philadelphia Eagles begin their title defense on Sept. 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, they will be doing so without linebacker Nigel Bradham.

The NFL released a statement on the decision, per Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer:

"Nigel Bradham of the Philadelphia Eagles has been suspended without pay for the first game of the 2018 season for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. Bradham will be eligible to return to the Eagles' active roster on Friday, September 7 following the team's September 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Bradham is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games."

The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted the suspension is the result of a 2016 incident with a hotel employee in Miami.

Bradham took to Twitter to address the matter:

The 28-year-old signed a five-year, $40 million deal in March to remain with Philadelphia.

A fourth-round pick in 2012 out of Florida State, Bradham spent the first four years of his career with the Buffalo Bills. He averaged 68 tackles, 0.9 sacks and 2.8 passes defended per season in Buffalo. His career has taken off since he changed uniforms in 2016.

In two seasons with the Eagles, the 6'2", 241-pound linebacker has averaged 95 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks and 6.5 passes defended. Those big numbers earned him a lucrative contract this offseason.

His presence in the middle of the field helped Philadelphia win its first-ever Super Bowl championship last season.

Bradham was arrested on an assault charge back in 2016, which started when he reportedly complained to a hotel employee about the speed of service. The situation "escalated" to the point where the linebacker punched the employee in the face, leaving him with a broken nose, contusions and a cut lip. Last summer, he accepted a deferred prosecution deal in the case.

He was also arrested a few months later for bringing a loaded gun into an airport.