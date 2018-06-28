World Cup 2018: Group Scores, Results, Highlights and Reaction from Thursday

OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

Belgium will face Japan in the last 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after they beat England 1-0 on Thursday to secure a first-place finish in Group G.

Runners-up England came out second-best after Adnan Januzaj led a team of Belgian reserves to their third successive win in Russia, with the Three Lions now set to face Group H winners Colombia next time out.

Colombia beat Senegal out of the World Cup running after Yerry Mina's head gave them the 1-0 victory at the Samara Arena, with the last remaining Africa team losing second place in Group H to Japan based on fair play.

The Blue Samurai lost 1-0 to bottom-place finishers Poland, but Akira Nishino's side advanced after incurring two fewer yellow cards than Senegal, having finished the pool level on points, goal difference, goals scored and head-to-head scoring.

Here's a look at the round-of-16 schedule after the first phase of the competition came to an end on Thursday:

We look back at the final day of group-stage results at the 2018 World Cup, complete with updated standings from the last two pools to be decided and a roundup of the day's highlights.

Thursday's World Cup Results

Group H

Japan 0-1 Poland

Senegal 0-1 Colombia

Group G

England 0-1 Belgium



Panama 1-2 Tunisia

Final Standings (Goal Difference)

Group G

1. Belgium: 9 (+7)

2. England: 6 (+5)

3. Tunisia: 3 (-3)

4. Panama: 0 (-9)

Group H

1. Colombia: 6 (+3)

2. Japan*: 4 (0)

3. Senegal: 4 (0)

4. Poland: 3 (-3)

*Japan advance with a superior fair-play record to Senegal. Visit the official FIFA website for the full standings.

Recap

England got the second-place finish in Group G that many fans would have preferred prior to kick-off, and it was a carefully curled effort from former Manchester United winger Januzaj that sealed things in Kaliningrad.

The runners-up in Group G were speculated to have an easier route to the final in Russia, and Januzaj's shimmy inside duped Danny Rose enough to let him score and ensure that second place would go to England, via Fox Soccer (U.S. only):

Januzaj had his moments at Real Sociedad last season and showed shades of the player that once made him such an exciting prospect at Old Trafford, via ITV Football (UK only):

Belgium have the easier round-of-16 opponents in Japan but now find themselves in the half of the bracket that includes Brazil, Portugal, France, Argentina, Uruguay. By comparison, England's toughest potential opponents providing they beat Colombia are Spain, Croatia and Sweden.

It was hardly the glitzy occasion a meeting between England and Belgium could have been, with the former creating eight changes while the latter made nine. Journalist Tom Victor couldn't help but put the dampeners on an incredible Januzaj finish:

Elsewhere, Tunisia came back from a goal down to beat World Cup debutants Panama in their last game of the competition, after Jose Luis Rodriguez's shot had flown in off Yassine Meriah to give the Central Americans the lead.

Wahbi Khazri played the hero for Tunisia, however, and slotted in Fakhreddine Ben Youssef to score before smashing in the winner himself (U.S. only):

It's the second time in as many matches that Khazri has scored and assisted in the same game for Tunisia (UK only):

Yerry Mina's second goal of the World Cup meant Colombia's Group H resurrection was completed on Thursday, seeing them past Senegal and to the summit of the standings in a dramatic late twist.

The Barcelona centre-back rose highest to power in the only goal of the game on 74 minutes, and Fox Soccer provided highlights of the encounter, where it was the Lions of Teranga in control for much of the earlier play (U.S. only):

A second clean sheet and scoring display in succession saw Mina named man of the match, and the official World Cup Twitter account posted footage of the goal:

Jose Pekerman's men redeemed themselves after an early Carlos Sanchez red card saw them lose their opener against Japan 2-1, and they'll feel first place is where they belonged all along.

Grammy Award-winner Shakira, the wife of Mina's Barcelona team-mate Gerard Pique, showed her love for her native Colombia in the wake of their advancement into the knockout stages, via Sports Illustrated:



Japan had upset the odds earlier in Group H after beating Colombia and drawing 2-2 against Senegal, but they risked putting that good work to waste after making six changes for Thursday's group-stage closer.

Poland got their first points of this World Cup after Bednarek's volley from a free-kick was all that stood between them and Japan, who struggled to have the same threat, via Fox Soccer (U.S. only):

It's the first time in World Cup history that a team has been eliminated from the World Cup on fair-play points, and Goal's Tom Maston explained a cruel end to the competition for Senegal:

Japan may have staved off some fatigue for their knockout-stage run, but to give up first place in Group H after they came into Thursday's match leading the pool could be a telling impact on their campaign in Russia.

Colombia, meanwhile, will hope to gather more momentum after winning two matches in succession in Russia, Pekerman having also led El Tricolor to successive World Cup knockout-stage appearances for the first time.