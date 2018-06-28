TMZ: Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner Staying in $25k-Per-Month Rental House in LA

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2018

Ben Simmons, of the Philadelphia 76ers, poses in the press room with the rookie of the year award at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons and model Kendall Jenner are reportedly living together in a Los Angeles rental home.

According to TMZ, Simmons and Jenner have been seen going in and out of the same home frequently, and it has long been speculated they're dating.

The rental home costs $25,000 per month, according to TMZ, and it features five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a pool.

It was also noted that Jenner recently bought actor Charlie Sheen's old home in Beverly Hills, California, which suggests the rental may be a temporary living space for her.

The 21-year-old Simmons is coming off his first healthy NBA season during which he led the Sixers to the second round of the playoffs.

Simmons was also named Rookie of the Year after averaging 15.8 points, 8.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds per contest.

Related

    Report: Gordon Charges Dropped After $25K Paid to Victim

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Gordon Charges Dropped After $25K Paid to Victim

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Fits and Landing Spots for Paul George

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Best Fits and Landing Spots for Paul George

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    The Most Interesting Non-LeBron Questions of Free Agency

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Most Interesting Non-LeBron Questions of Free Agency

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    The Secrets to Wining and Dining LeBron

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    The Secrets to Wining and Dining LeBron

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report