Richie Incognito Considering NFL Return, Supports Jonathan Martin

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2018

Buffalo Bills offensive guard Richie Incognito (64) on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)
Rich Barnes/Associated Press

Former Buffalo Bills guard Richie Incognito said Wednesday that he is considering a return to the NFL.

Incognito told TMZ Sports that a possible return is "to be determined," but added he's "excited at the opportunity to be able to come back."

TMZ Sports also asked Incognito about former Miami Dolphins teammate Jonathan Martin, to which Incognito responded, "He's still my friend. I wish nothing but well for him."

Incognito's history with Martin dates back to the latter's rookie year in 2012. Martin alleged that Incognito was among those who bullied him, and it resulted in Incognito getting suspended for the remainder of the 2013 season.

He went unsigned in 2014 before joining the Bills in 2015.

In February, Incognito was among those tagged by Martin in an Instagram post that featured a photo of a shotgun.

Martin was detained and placed in a mental health facility before he was released on condition that he wears a GPS device.

In April, Incognito announced his retirement from the NFL due to medical issues.

He suggested in a tweet days later that he was coming out of retirement and then asked the Bills to release him from his contract.

After initially placing him on the reserve/retired list, Buffalo released Incognito in May, meaning he is a free agent.

In May, Incognito was placed on psychiatric hold after allegedly throwing a dumbbell at a man and telling police that the government was spying on him.

The 34-year-old spent the past three seasons with the Bills and was named a Pro Bowler in each of those campaigns.

He is a four-time Pro Bowler overall and has enjoyed stints with the Bills, St. Louis Rams and Dolphins during his 11-year NFL career.

