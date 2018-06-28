2018 Wimbledon Odds: Federer, Williams Atop Tennis Betting Lines for Tournament

CARMEN JASPERSEN/Getty Images

Roger Federer has enjoyed more success at the All England Club than any men's tennis player in the history of the Wimbledon tournament.

With a record eight singles titles under his belt heading into this year's event, Federer is understandably a +150 favorite (bet $100 to win $150) to defend his 2017 championship on the 2018 Wimbledon odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark as he chases Martina Navratilova's all-time mark of nine.

However, the top-seeded Federer is not entering Wimbledon playing at his best, failing to win three of his past four tournaments. The 36-year-old fell in the final of the Gerry Weber Open last week to 21-year-old Croatian Borna Coric, and he won the 2017 Wimbledon title without having to battle some of the top players, including Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.

Federer was the lone player of that group to advance past the quarterfinals, and he continued to cruise from there without losing a set.

Nadal is the No. 2 seed and coming off a dominant performance in the French Open, winning the tournament for a record 11th time, and he is listed as the +500 second choice here on the tennis odds.

The 32-year-old Spaniard is a two-time Wimbledon champion (2008 and 2010), and immediately behind him on the betting board are 12th-seeded Djokovic (+650), fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev (+800), unseeded Murray (+900), third-seeded Marin Cilic (+1200) and fifth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro (+1200).

Cilic made it all the way to the Wimbledon final last year for his best career finish there. Murray is a two-time Wimbledon champ (2013 and 2016) but missed last year due to a hip injury.

On the women's side, 25th-seeded Serena Williams is a +450 favorite on the odds to win Wimbledon and move within one title of catching Navratilova if she can win her eighth this year. Like Murray, the seeding of Williams reflects her inactivity in 2017, but rather than suffering an injury, she was out almost the entire year while pregnant with her first child.

The main competition for Williams according to oddsmakers includes eighth-seeded Petra Kvitova (+600), third-seeded Garbine Muguruza (+800), seventh-seeded Karolina Pliskova (+900), 24th-seeded Maria Sharapova (+900) and 11th-seeded Angelique Kerber (+1000).

Top-seeded Simona Halep (+1800), second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki (+2000) and fourth-seeded Sloane Stephens (+1600) may hold some value if they can live up to their seeding. Muguruza is the defending champ, as she defeated Serena's sister Venus for her first Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam title.

