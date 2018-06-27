Janoris Jenkins' Brother William Charged with Aggravated Manslaughter

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2018

New York Giants' Janoris Jenkins speaks to reporters before an NFL football training camp in East Rutherford, N.J., Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

William Jenkins, the brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of Roosevelt Rene. 

According to the Bergen County (New Jersey) Prosecutor's Office, William is in custody after he was arrested in Ontario County, New York. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Jenkins was initially taken into custody for a parole violation. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    More Confusion Regarding the New Helmet Rule

    NFL logo
    NFL

    More Confusion Regarding the New Helmet Rule

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Hopkins Gives Back to 50 Young Athletes

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Hopkins Gives Back to 50 Young Athletes

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    10 Reasons the Redskins Will Be a Dumpster Fire This Season

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    10 Reasons the Redskins Will Be a Dumpster Fire This Season

    PhillyVoice
    via PhillyVoice

    How Much Will Saquon Boost the Giants' Passing Game?

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    How Much Will Saquon Boost the Giants' Passing Game?

    Profootballfocus
    via Profootballfocus