Janoris Jenkins' Brother William Charged with Aggravated Manslaughter

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

William Jenkins, the brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of Roosevelt Rene.

According to the Bergen County (New Jersey) Prosecutor's Office, William is in custody after he was arrested in Ontario County, New York. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Jenkins was initially taken into custody for a parole violation.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.