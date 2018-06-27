The Minnesota Lynx Made the Most out of Their Recent D.C. Trip

Lynx Made the Most Out of Their D.C. Trip 15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft He's Making History in the World of Tricking High Schooler Has 1 Arm and Is Already a Baseball Legend Senegal, Japan Fans Clean Up Stadium After Match Kroos' Goal Sparked Celebrations Around the Globe 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1 Meet the Animals Trying to Predict the World Cup Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps Baseball Is a Family Affair for Top Prospects Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester Sports World Got Hyped for the Fortnite Pro-Am Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer Iceland's Thunderclap Is Something Else Ovi Is Living His Best Life France Are Having Some Fun Before WC New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland Double Amputee Hikes to the Top of Pikes Peak 3-Sport Phenom Chooses Pro Baseball Career Right Arrow Icon

The WNBA champion Minnesota Lynx didn't get an invite to the White House, so they spent their trip to Washington, D.C., serving the community. How did the Lynx make the most out of their east coast swing? Watch above to see their day to remember.

