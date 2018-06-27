The Minnesota Lynx Made the Most out of Their Recent D.C. Trip

The WNBA champion Minnesota Lynx didn't get an invite to the White House, so they spent their trip to Washington, D.C., serving the community. How did the Lynx make the most out of their east coast swing? Watch above to see their day to remember.

    

