Report: Adam Silver Signs Contract Extension as NBA Commissioner Through 2023-24

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 27, 2018

FILE - In this May 31, 2018, file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Oakland, Calif. A diversity report released shows the NBA continues to lead the way in men's professional sports in racial and gender hiring practices. The league earned an A+ for racial hiring practices and a B for gender hiring practices for an overall grade of an A. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Adam Silver reportedly will remain the NBA commissioner for at least the next six seasons after agreeing to a contract extension on Wednesday.

According to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, Silver has signed a new deal that will run through the 2023-24 season. 

Silver took over as commissioner on February 1, 2014, from David Stern, who retired after serving in the role for 30 years. 

Under Silver's watch, the NBA has seen a stark ratings increase with the average telecast up eight percent from 2016-17 to 2017-18. The league also generated a record $7.37 billion in revenue during the 2016-17 season. 

Silver, along with NBPA executive director Michele Roberts, agreed to terms on a seven-year collective bargaining agreement in 2016 that could lead to 13 years of labor peace between the owners and players since the lockout in 2011. 

