Report: Adam Silver Signs Contract Extension as NBA Commissioner Through 2023-24

Adam Silver reportedly will remain the NBA commissioner for at least the next six seasons after agreeing to a contract extension on Wednesday.

According to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, Silver has signed a new deal that will run through the 2023-24 season.

Silver took over as commissioner on February 1, 2014, from David Stern, who retired after serving in the role for 30 years.

Under Silver's watch, the NBA has seen a stark ratings increase with the average telecast up eight percent from 2016-17 to 2017-18. The league also generated a record $7.37 billion in revenue during the 2016-17 season.

Silver, along with NBPA executive director Michele Roberts, agreed to terms on a seven-year collective bargaining agreement in 2016 that could lead to 13 years of labor peace between the owners and players since the lockout in 2011.