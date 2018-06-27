Report: Adam Silver Signs Contract Extension as NBA Commissioner Through 2023-24

Report: Adam Silver Signs Contract Extension as NBA Commissioner Through 2023-24June 27, 2018
Adam Silver reportedly will remain the NBA commissioner for at least the next six seasons after agreeing to a contract extension on Wednesday.
According to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, Silver has signed a new deal that will run through the 2023-24 season.
Silver took over as commissioner on February 1, 2014, from David Stern, who retired after serving in the role for 30 years.
Under Silver's watch, the NBA has seen a stark ratings increase with the average telecast up eight percent from 2016-17 to 2017-18. The league also generated a record $7.37 billion in revenue during the 2016-17 season.
Silver, along with NBPA executive director Michele Roberts, agreed to terms on a seven-year collective bargaining agreement in 2016 that could lead to 13 years of labor peace between the owners and players since the lockout in 2011.
LBJ Can 'Do Whatever the Hell He Wants'