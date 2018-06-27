Ex-Baylor AD Ian McCaw: School's Regents Displayed Racism During Rape Scandal

Rod Aydelotte/Associated Press

Former Baylor athletic director Ian McCaw said in a deposition that the university orchestrated "an elaborate plan that essentially scapegoated black football players and the football program for being responsible for what was a decades-long, university-wide sexual assault scandal," according to Phillip Ericksen of the Waco-Tribune Herald.

McCaw, who resigned from the school in May 2016 after 13 years as athletic director, did so because he "did not want to be part of some Enron cover-up scheme," per a motion filed in the Waco U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

