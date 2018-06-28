Ranking the Top 5 Contenders for 2018 WWE Superstar of the Year

1 of 5

The validity of Brock Lesnar's argument for Superstar of the Year over the first six months of the year may take a hit from fans who despise the fact that he is a part-time Superstar with the Universal Championship but the fact of the matter is it is difficult to argue his resume to this point.

Lesnar successfully retained his Universal Championship against Kane and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat match in Philadephia at Royal Rumble. From there, he shocked the wrestling world, defeating Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 34 when everyone and their mothers was absolutely certain The Big Dog was winning.

A victory over Reigns in a steel cage rematch at The Greatest Royal Rumble only further cemented his inclusion in this list.

And why shouldn't it?

To suggest that Lesnar is undeserving because he does not compete full time is ludicrous and diminishes what he has accomplished. He beat Reigns and Strowman this year, something few can claim. He retained a title everyone was absolutely certain he would lose.

And above all else, he continue to bring mainstream eyes to the WWE product thanks to his undeniable star power.

Like him or hate him, believe he should be the champion or not, Lesnar belongs on this list.