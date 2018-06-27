Defending-Champion Germany Crash Out of World Cup with Defeat vs. South Korea

KAZAN, RUSSIA - JUNE 27: Mario Gomez of Germany and Mats Hummels of Germany react after a missed chance during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group F match between Korea Republic and Germany at Kazan Arena on June 27, 2018 in Kazan, Russia.
Defending champions Germany crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday after they were beaten 2-0 by South Korea.

The result means both teams depart the tournament while Sweden win Group F and are joined by Mexico in the last 16.

Low To Blame For Germany’s Exit

Germany’s shock exit from the World Cup is the first time Die Mannschaft have failed to make it out of the group stage since 1938, per Opta:

The defending champions qualified in style but struggled in their World Cup warm-up games, and they could not turn their form around when they arrived in Russia.

A defeat to Mexico set the tone for their campaign, and although they managed a dramatic last-gasp win over Sweden, their loss to South Korea proved costly.

Manager Joachim Low must take the blame for their early exit. His decision to omit Leroy Sane from his squad will return to haunt him particularly as the team struggled in attack.

Low chose Julian Brandt over Sane, but the Bayer Leverkusen man barely featured. Freelance writer Archie Rhind-Tutt highlighted his lack of game time:

The Germany boss made some big decisions in the three games as he dropped Mesut Ozil for the win over Sweden, while Thomas Muller was axed for the defeat to South Korea.

The changes did little to improve the team who looked complacent, disjointed and lacking in ideas. Germany would have expected to win the group but finished bottom and did not deserve a place in the knockout stages.

     

What's Next

Germany return to action when they play France in the UEFA Nations League in September. South Korea's next scheduled fixture is not until January 2019 when they take on the Philippines in the Asian Cup.

