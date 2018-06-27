Simms & Lefkoe: MVP Odds, Larry Fitzgerald All-Time Ranking, Ice Cube Interview

Bleacher Report

It's the Thursday edition of Simms & Lefkoe!

On today's episode of the show, Ice Cube joins Chris and Adam to talk about the Raiders and his expectations for Jon Gruden's first season.

The guys also talk about the latest NFL MVP odds, where Larry Fitzgerald ranks among receivers all-time, and much more!

Follow us @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram to tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.