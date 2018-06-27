Simms & Lefkoe: MVP Odds, Larry Fitzgerald All-Time Ranking, Ice Cube Interview

The Simms & Lefkoe Podcast
It's the Thursday edition of Simms & Lefkoe!

On today's episode of the show, Ice Cube joins Chris and Adam to talk about the Raiders and his expectations for Jon Gruden's first season. 

The guys also talk about the latest NFL MVP odds, where Larry Fitzgerald ranks among receivers all-time, and much more!

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

