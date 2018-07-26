Kris Bryant Placed on 10-Day DL by Cubs with Shoulder Injury

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs placed third baseman Kris Bryant on the 10-day disabled list Thursday retroactive to July 24 with left shoulder inflammation.

In a corresponding move, the Cubs recalled infielder David Bote from Triple-A.

Bryant was placed on the disabled list for the first time in his career earlier this season due to inflammation in the same shoulder.

Prior to going on the DL, Bryant was struggling to hit for power. The 2016 National League MVP has a strong .276/.380/.474 slash line, but his slugging percentage is the lowest of his career. He hit one home run from May 15-June 22 after hitting eight in the Cubs' first 34 games.

Overall, Bryant has 11 home runs and 44 RBI in 76 games this season after clubbing 29 homers and driving 73 runs in 2017.

Bryant is a two-time All-Star, and he was named the National League MVP in 2016.

The Cubs have dealt with a series of injuries to key players already this season. Yu Darvish, Anthony Rizzo, Brandon Morrow and Ben Zobrist have all spent time on the 10-day disabled list.

That has led to some inconsistent performance from the team, but it currently owns the NL's best record at 59-42, which is good for a 2.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.



Replacing Bryant is virtually impossible, but the Cubs have several versatile and interchangeable pieces on the roster.

Moving second basemen Javier Baez to third base and playing either Zobrist or Ian Happ at second is a possible option, as is utilizing Tommy La Stella or Bote at the hot corner.