Jalen Ramsey: Jimmy Garoppolo Wasn't 'Dicing Us Up,' Credits 49ers Scheme

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey wasn't impressed with what he saw from San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo last season.

The outspoken Ramsey felt San Francisco's 44-33 win over the Jaguars in Week 16 was more a product of head coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme than Garoppolo's picking apart the Jacksonville defense.

"What he play, five games? He has good potential," Ramsey told NFL Network (via Niners Nation's Patrick Holloway). "I think he'll be a good player but, my experience playing him, it was a lot of scheme stuff. It wasn't like he was just dicing us up."

Ramsey did follow his assessment with a tweet that defended his position about the scheme's being better than Garoppolo on that day:

Garoppolo threw for 242 yards and had three total touchdowns (one rushing) in the 49ers win. San Francisco's 44 points scored were the most allowed by Jacksonville's defense last season.

After being acquired from the New England Patriots in October, Garoppolo started the 49ers' final five games of the season. He led the team to a 5-0 record and threw for 1,560 yards with seven touchdowns.

San Francisco rewarded the 26-year-old quarterback in February with a five-year dealworth up to $137.5 million.

Ramsey helped the Jaguars defense finish second in points and yards allowed last season. They reached the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1999.