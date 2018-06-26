WWE UK Championship Tournament 2018: Winners, Grades, Highlights from Day 2

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Monday featured the quarterfinal, semifinal and final rounds of the 2018 United Kingdom Championship tournament along with two bonus matches, one of which helped set up one of night two's title bouts.

Zack Gibson bested three other competitors to earn a shot at Pete Dunne's UK Championship on Tuesday, but we also saw four contests from all of the champions in NXT and a No. 1 contender's match.

Toni Storm challenged Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship after defeating Isla Dawn and Killer Kelly on Monday in her first WWE match since the Mae Young Classic.

We also saw Adam Cole battle Wolfgang, The Undisputed Era took on Moustache Mountain, and Richochet teamed up with Aleister Black to face Velveteen Dream and EC3.

Johnny Saint wasted no time in exercising his right as NXT UK General Manager when he booked Mark Anders vs. Travis Banks vs. Flash Morgan Webster to see who would be the next challenger for the UK title.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on night two of WWE's trip to Royal Albert Hall.