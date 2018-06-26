Victor Oladipo Says LeBron James Should Sign with Pacers If He Wants to Win

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo is the latest to try and lure LeBron James to his team this summer.

When asked by TMZ Sports which free agent he wanted to join the Pacers next season, Oladipo mentioned LeBron without hesitation.

"If you want to win, come to Indy," the guard said.

Oladipo, who was named the league's Most Improved Player at the NBA Awards Monday, led Indiana to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference this season. The squad forced the Cleveland Cavaliers to a Game 7 before losing the first-round battle.

Clearly, there is no bad blood between the two All-Stars.

James has until Friday to decide whether he will decline his player option for 2018-19.