Victor Oladipo Says LeBron James Should Sign with Pacers If He Wants to Win

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 25: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers in Game Five of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers on April 25, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo is the latest to try and lure LeBron James to his team this summer.

When asked by TMZ Sports which free agent he wanted to join the Pacers next season, Oladipo mentioned LeBron without hesitation.

"If you want to win, come to Indy," the guard said.

Oladipo, who was named the league's Most Improved Player at the NBA Awards Monday, led Indiana to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference this season. The squad forced the Cleveland Cavaliers to a Game 7 before losing the first-round battle.

Clearly, there is no bad blood between the two All-Stars.

James has until Friday to decide whether he will decline his player option for 2018-19.

