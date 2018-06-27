Burning Questions to Address After Daniel Bryan and Kane Reunite as Team Hell No

Credit: WWE.com

It may take a moment to process how Tuesday's SmackDown ended. Daniel Bryan and Kane hugging each other in the center of the ring isn't not exactly an image one expected to see in 2018.

In a surprising turn of events, Team Hell No reformed to push back against SmackDown tag team champs The Bludgeon Brothers. Six years after Bryan and Kane first aligned during anger management classes, the duo was reborn in front of a rowdy crowd in Ontario, California.

Rowan plowed his way into the match between Harper and Bryan, the two monsters ganging up on the underdog. The cavalry soon came in the form of Kane, the veteran Superstar who hasn't been around in months.

Together with Bryan, Kane fought off The Bludgeon Brothers and celebrated with a snug embrace.

It's easy to get caught up in the emotions it all stirred up. But after the Yes! chants faded and we have all had time to take in the surreal scene, questions about Team Hell No's future emerge, waiting to be answered.

What now? How long will the feel-good moment last? Where does Bryan head next?

So far, we know Bryan and Kane will get a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match at Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 15. WWE announced the addition of the title bout soon after Team Hell No's reformation.

Let's dive into the biggest unknowns that now lie ahead for both men.

How Long Will This Partnership Last?

The Prime Time Players got back together for over a year and a half. Evolution reunited in 2014, but the faction fell apart in just three months. What of Team Hell No?

One would assume this is a temporary situation because Bryan is a big enough star that he should be headlining and Kane is a 51-year-old part-timer.



At the same time, WWE no doubt noted how fervent of a reaction Team Hell No received on Tuesday night. The internet has been buzzing about the pair since. Kenny McIntosh of Inside the Ropes is among those thrilled by how things went down:

If Team Hell No sticks around, SmackDown's tag team division is stacked. It already boasted The Bar, Sanity, The Usos, The New Day, The Bludgeon Brothers, as well as Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Throwing a duo that was one of 2012's highlights in the mix sure makes these interesting.

Still, Bryan and Kane fighting alongside each other at SummerSlam is far from the best use of the former. The Leader of the Yes! Movement is a generational talent. Another tag run doesn't take full advantage of that.

The best bet for WWE would be to make the second installment of the Team Hell No story a brief one.

Where Does The Miz Fit in?

When The Miz moved back to SmackDown during this year's Superstar Shake-up, the logical assumption was that he was on a collision course with Bryan.

The A-Lister berated Bryan many a time when they were last on the same show. Back then, Bryan hadn't been cleared to compete and so all the tension the two rivals built up seemed destined to never lead anywhere. That's no longer true.

Bryan is wrestling and his rival is within striking distance again.

On Tuesday, The Miz welcomed The Bludgeon Brothers to Miz TV and insulted them. There may be some bad blood to tap into there. The heel also took down Bryan in the recent No. 1 contender's Gauntlet match thanks to The Bludgeon Brothers' attack on him.

One would imagine WWE has a plan to move The Miz from the periphery of this story into its center. There is too much seething animosity ready to blow between him and Bryan not to proceed with a rivalry at some point.

The Miz could be the reason Team Hell No split again. He could find himself a partner to combat the former champs. The only option WWE can't go with is the one where The Miz and Bryan's paths stop crossing.

How Will Kane's Other Career Impact the Team?

Kane's availability in the coming months is a major question mark.

In his other life, he is Glenn Jacobs, a mayoral candidate in Knox County, Tennessee. He edged out the competition in the primary by just 17 votes in May, per Knox News.

That means he will have plenty of campaigning to do leading up to November. Will that mean lots of absence from TV? Will he and WWE work out a schedule where he can be both politician and powerhouse?

WWE may shy away from crowing Team Hell No knowing one half of the team won't be around.

There's a good chance, the company writes him off at some point to explain his latest exit. There's a major storyline opportunity there with a rival (The Miz?) angering Bryan by injuring his tag team partner.

What's the Long-Term Plan for Bryan?

The reformation of Team Hell No isn't WWE's ultimate goal for Bryan's comeback. It can't be. There are far more high-profile, more dramatic options on the table.

But it's not clear what the company wants to do with him. Bryan is coming off a feud with Big Cass that felt like a stopgap. Before that, he and Shane McMahon were taking on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Bryan hasn't yet touched any of the dream matches available now that he is back.

He could be taking on Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe or the obvious choice, The Miz. Instead, he is going from Big Cass to Harper and Rowan. As WrestleView.com noted, one would imagine this somehow leads to Bryan's obvious next rivalry:

There's no guarantee, though.

WWE had Goldust vs. Stardust waiting to happen in 2015 and it never really ran with it. The Miz vs. Mizdow feud never materialized the way it should have. And it took angry, vocal crowds to sway WWE to put Bryan into the WrestleMania XXX main event.

Who knows. Bryan could follow weeks of Team Hell No skits with an upper midcard feud against Randy Orton.

Fans will have to savor the sight of Team Hell No together again, nervous and unsure about what will follow.