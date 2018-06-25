Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Says He and Lonzo Ball Are Good, Media Doesn't Understand

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Says He and Lonzo Ball Are Good, Media Doesn't UnderstandJune 25, 2018
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma said Monday he had no beef with teammate Lonzo Ball after the latter released a diss track entitled "Kylie Kuzma."
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Kyle Kuzma says he and Lonzo are good despite the diss track. He says the media doesn’t understand how they are with each other.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyle Kuzma on how next week might play out for the Lakers and how he and Lonzo Ball are good and how they are with each other roasting-wise can be misinterpreted. https://t.co/zpPHnMndd2
In the track, Ball referenced Kuzma not knowing his biological father with the lyric, "Don't know who your daddy is, well your ass is getting sonned."
There were two types of responses to the track, which came after Kuzma's "NBA Sauce Awards" roast of Lonzo. The first was the "Multiple fire emojis / I'm so here for this" response:
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
So @ZO2_ really made a diss track to his own teammate 😭😭😭😭 I’m really dead! @kylekuzma you gotta respond 😂😂😂
Josh Hart @joshhart
Waiting for @kylekuzma to respond to this diss track like... https://t.co/Wyk0nSR9XF
And the second came from those who felt Ball perhaps crossed a line, which included the Lakers.
According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com, the team talked to the pair about "toning down their social media roasting of each other." She also wrote, "Although Kuzma and Ball are close friends, the Lakers had grown concerned about the increasingly personal nature of some of the recent roasting between two of their young stars."
Ultimately, Kuzma's mother Karri had the last word:
The Lakers' concern is understandable, especially after the team's 2016 season was at least partially defined by the D'Angelo Russell-Nick Young video. Russell had a video on his phone of Young admitting he cheated on then-fiancee Iggy Azalea, which was released publicly, causing an enormous rift in the locker room.
As for Ball and Kuzma, it appears the pair are good. No rifting, just ribbing. The sort of stuff the media could apparently just never understand.
