Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Says He and Lonzo Ball Are Good, Media Doesn't Understand

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma said Monday he had no beef with teammate Lonzo Ball after the latter released a diss track entitled "Kylie Kuzma."



In the track, Ball referenced Kuzma not knowing his biological father with the lyric, "Don't know who your daddy is, well your ass is getting sonned."

There were two types of responses to the track, which came after Kuzma's "NBA Sauce Awards" roast of Lonzo. The first was the "Multiple fire emojis / I'm so here for this" response:



And the second came from those who felt Ball perhaps crossed a line, which included the Lakers.

According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com, the team talked to the pair about "toning down their social media roasting of each other." She also wrote, "Although Kuzma and Ball are close friends, the Lakers had grown concerned about the increasingly personal nature of some of the recent roasting between two of their young stars."

Ultimately, Kuzma's mother Karri had the last word:

The Lakers' concern is understandable, especially after the team's 2016 season was at least partially defined by the D'Angelo Russell-Nick Young video. Russell had a video on his phone of Young admitting he cheated on then-fiancee Iggy Azalea, which was released publicly, causing an enormous rift in the locker room.

As for Ball and Kuzma, it appears the pair are good. No rifting, just ribbing. The sort of stuff the media could apparently just never understand.