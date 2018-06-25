'Every Win You Get Goes on My Resume': Jon Jones Rants About Daniel Cormier

'Every Win You Get Goes on My Resume': Jon Jones Rants About Daniel CormierJune 25, 2018
Jon Bones Jones @JonnyBones
I don’t have a platform DC? That just sounds dumb. Even after years of suspension I have just as much if not more of a platform than you. Every win you get goes on my resume, You know who you dream about at night. I’m sure your wife knows too
Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier has been one of MMA's greatest rivalries outside the cage, and it shows no sign of going away. Jones, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, threw more darts at Cormier on Monday afternoon.
Jon Bones Jones @JonnyBones
At first I thought you were trying to convince the fans I beat you because of performance enhancing drugs but now I’m pretty sure you have convinced yourself too. 🤣 keep doing that
In an interview with CBS Sports last Thursday, Cormier said of Jones' claim to being the greatest of all time: "Your issues are tied to steroids, performance enhancers. You don't get a platform when you're like that. It's like me glorifying Lance Armstrong."
Jon Bones Jones @JonnyBones
Good thing for you, the next time we fight I’ll be all cleaned up. Let’s see you dominate me this time since I cheated the first two🤣 👍🏾
Unsurprisingly, Jones took umbrage with the statement and lashed out.
Jones' personal issues and positive steroid test in 2017 (h/t TMZ Sports) have mired his legacy. Jones, who twice dominated Cormier in their meetings, used his in-cage performances to prod the title holder. The stinging lines came quickly.
Jon Bones Jones @JonnyBones
Good luck in your next fight, I’ve always wanted to be heavyweight champ... who’s your daddy?
Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA
#HelwaniShow Daniel Cormier tells @arielhelwani following his fight with Stipe Miocic at UFC 226, he can squeeze in two more fights before retirement. Ideally would like those final fights to be against Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar.
Cormier told Ariel Helwani on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show that he wants to fight Jones one more time.
Given the renewed heat between the two as they jockey for position to be known as the greatest light heavyweight of all time, it looks as if a third bout will be in play for the longtime rivals.
