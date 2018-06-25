'Every Win You Get Goes on My Resume': Jon Jones Rants About Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier has been one of MMA's greatest rivalries outside the cage, and it shows no sign of going away. Jones, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, threw more darts at Cormier on Monday afternoon.

In an interview with CBS Sports last Thursday, Cormier said of Jones' claim to being the greatest of all time: "Your issues are tied to steroids, performance enhancers. You don't get a platform when you're like that. It's like me glorifying Lance Armstrong."

Unsurprisingly, Jones took umbrage with the statement and lashed out.

Jones' personal issues and positive steroid test in 2017 (h/t TMZ Sports) have mired his legacy. Jones, who twice dominated Cormier in their meetings, used his in-cage performances to prod the title holder. The stinging lines came quickly.

Jones wished Cormier well because "I've always wanted to be heavyweight champ... who's your daddy?"

Cormier told Ariel Helwani on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show that he wants to fight Jones one more time.

Given the renewed heat between the two as they jockey for position to be known as the greatest light heavyweight of all time, it looks as if a third bout will be in play for the longtime rivals.