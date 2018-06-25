World Cup Results 2018: Scores and Updated Group Standings After Monday

OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

Spain twice came back from behind to draw 2-2 against Morocco and top Group B at the 2018 FIFA World Cup as Portugal fell victim to a late penalty call and drew 1-1 with Iran to take the runners-up spot.

Both teams advance to the round of 16, but whereas Portugal's inability to see out the win puts them against Group A winners Uruguay, Spain's draw saw them rewarded with a more favourable clash against Russia. Spain and Portugal finished level on points and goal difference, but the former scored more group goals.

Uruguay soundly bested 10-man Russia 3-0 earlier on Monday and leapfrogged the hosts to top Group A. Luis Suarez opened the scoring before a Denis Cheryshev own goal helped Uruguay on their way, and Igor Smolnikov's senseless sending-off weakened Russia too much, as Edinson Cavani added a third in the 90th minute.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia signed off their campaign with their first World Cup win in 24 years as Salem Al Dawsari scored in the 94th minute to complete a 2-1 turnaround. Mohamed Salah scored the opener for Egypt but saw his World Cup quest finally come to an end after the dead-rubber clash.

We provide a breakdown of Monday's group-stage action as the simultaneous kick-offs got underway in Russia.

Monday's Results

Uruguay 3-0 Russia

Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt

Iran 1-1 Portugal

Spain 2-2 Morocco

Group Standings (Goal Difference)

Group A

1. Uruguay (a): 9 (+5)

2. Russia (a): 6 (+4)

3. Saudi Arabia (e): 3 (-5)

4. Egypt (e): 0 (-4)

Group B

1. Spain: 5 (+1)

2. Portugal: 5 (+1)

3. Iran: 4 (0)

4. Morocco (e): 1 (-2)

(a) denotes a team that's qualified for the next round; (e) denotes a team that's been eliminated from the tournament. Visit the official FIFA website for the full standings.

Recap

In a mad dash for the Group B finish line, late equalisers went for and against Spain and Portugal, respectively, to ensure La Furia Roja took first place in Group B while Iran narrowly missed out on the top two.

Youssef En-Nesyri's 81st-minute header put Morocco on the brink of a historic result despite their elimination, but Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas struck in injury time to draw level at 2-2. However, OptaPaolo noted the achievement of finishing first couldn't cover over the flaws in Fernando Hierro's side completely:

Just as the 2010 world champions were levelling for a second time—Isco had equalised from a Khalid Boutaib opener earlier on the night—Ricardo Quaresma's stupendous trivela was being cancelled out by Iran.

The video assistant referee awarded Iran their late chance after a Portuguese defender was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box, although Match of the Day's Gary Lineker didn't concur:

In the end, Spain and Portugal were level in most aspects, but the former netted six while Fernando Santos' men only scored five, and Cristiano Ronaldo's saved penalty in the 52nd minute was all of a sudden a much bigger talking point.

Luis Suarez was awarded man of the match after his second goal in as many games helped Uruguay on their way to a third successive win in Russia, thumping Russia 3-0 when it was needed to finish first in Group A.

Smolnikov's first-half red card changed the complexion of the game, although Uruguay were already in the ascendancy. Their only goal after the sending off came through Edinson Cavani in the last minute of normal time:

This was Uruguay's moment of recognition at this World Cup so far, shattering the strong facade that Russia had built up from strong wins against Saudi Arabia and Egypt in their previous group outings.

Over in Volgograd, it took Salah 22 minutes to open up the space necessary among the Saudi defence to lob in for an Egyptian opener, a goal that looked to have his side en route to their maiden World Cup win, via Fox Soccer (U.S. only):

ITV provided footage for UK viewers:

Salman Al Faraj was resolute from the penalty spot and punished Egyptian Ali Gabr for his pull of a jersey inside the box. Striker Fahad Al Muwallad had seen his spot-kick attempt kept out before the break, with 45-year-old debutant Essam Al Hadary saving to his right to cement a place in the World Cup history books, per OptaJean:

The momentum continued to swing in favour of Saudi Arabia and finally tilted in the 95th minute, when Al Dawsari volleyed in from an angle to deny Egypt their first World Cup win while ending his side's wait of more than two decades for one.

Despite the loss, Salah was named man of the match for his scoring display at the Volgograd Arena, but he cut an emotional figure in the wake of the result:

Salah's hope to challenge on the Ballon d'Or will be stunted by this early exit from the competition, although any thoughts of individual accolades will be far from the forward's mind at present.

For Saudi Arabia, the 2018 World Cup ends under a brighter banner as the Asian nation ended their campaign on a high and can only hope it's not another 20 years before they record their next success at a finals.