Browns DC Gregg Williams Wants to Prevent Myles Garrett from Overworking Himself

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett spent much of his rookie season battling injuries.

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams hopes to keep Garrett healthy by holding the eager young star back from overworking himself.

"He is one of the few guys that I have had to coach that I know I am going to have to keep my hand on to hold back," Williams said, per Pat McManamon of ESPN.com. "One of the things with him is his overworking. He works so hard because he does not want to be good; he wants to be great.

"Sometimes he can be his own worst enemy in that respect because he works so hard physically that he has to do a good job with recovery also. The next thing is this—and he knows—if he stays healthy, watch out."

