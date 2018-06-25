ESPN Body Issue 2018: Official Photos Revealed for Featured Athletes

ESPN Body Issue 2018: Official Photos Revealed for Featured AthletesJune 25, 2018
The annual "Body Issue" from ESPN The Magazine will be published June 29, but the full photo gallery is already available Monday on ESPN.com.
Many behind-the-scenes photos have also been released on Twitter:
Complex Sports
We got an exclusive first look at @KarlTowns in his birthday suit for ESPN The Magazine's Body issue.
ABC7 Eyewitness News
#Dodgers #YasielPuig appears in #ESPN Body Issue, jokes "I think I come from Mars"
Onward State
ICYMI: Saquon Barkley and his tree-trunk legs will grace this year's edition of ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue.
ET Canada
.@Adaripp is baring all for ESPN's Body Issue - "I couldn't have done this while I was in the closet"
Golf Digest
The Greg Norman "Body Issue" pictures are in and they're . . . well, you decide:
As has been the case since the issue's inception in 2009, the list of participating athletes is an impressive one, with big names throughout a variety of sports posing nude.
Football fans can see rookie Saquon Barkley as well as legend Jerry Rice, while baseball fans will know Dallas Keuchel and Yasiel Puig. Female stars Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe highlight the rest of the gallery.
Here is the full list of athletes involved:
- Charlotte Flair: WWE Superstar
- Jerry Rice: NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver
- Adam Rippon: Olympic figure skater
- Breanna Stewart: WNBA Seattle Storm forward
- Sue Bird: WNBA Seattle Storm guard
- Megan Rapinoe: USWNT and Seattle Reign soccer
- Saquon Barkley: NFL New York Giants running back
- Greg Norman: Hall of Fame golfer
- Tori Bowie: Olympic track
- Jessie Diggins: Olympic cross-country skier
- Karl-Anthony Towns: NBA Minnesota Timberwolves center
- Dallas Keuchel: MLB Houston Astros pitcher
- Yasiel Puig: MLB Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder
- Lauren Chamberlain: Softball player
- Crystal Dunn: USWNT and North Carolina Courage soccer
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic: MLS LA Galaxy soccer
Lauren Chamberlain gave her thoughts on participating in the issue:
Brooke Pryor
"I said yes [to the Body Issue] for the girls around the world who might see the issue and see someone who looks like them - someone who's thicker, bigger, not as jacked as the typical athlete - and that could give them that boost to love their bodies." - @LChamberlain44 via ESPN
Charlotte Flair also provided her perspective, along with a photo:
Charlotte Flair
No designer clothes, no makeup, no filters. Nothing to hide. Everything to be proud of. Every woman is a queen, never forget you wear your crown everyday. HONORED to be in this year's @ESPN #Body10 and represent the amazing women of @WWE.
Meanwhile, Norman had more of a lighthearted response.
"I walk around naked at home," the 63-year-old golfer said, per Robert Lusetich. "It's not a big deal to me, right?"
