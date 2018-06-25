ESPN Body Issue 2018: Official Photos Revealed for Featured Athletes

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The annual "Body Issue" from ESPN The Magazine will be published June 29, but the full photo gallery is already available Monday on ESPN.com.

Many behind-the-scenes photos have also been released on Twitter:

As has been the case since the issue's inception in 2009, the list of participating athletes is an impressive one, with big names throughout a variety of sports posing nude.

Football fans can see rookie Saquon Barkley as well as legend Jerry Rice, while baseball fans will know Dallas Keuchel and Yasiel Puig. Female stars Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe highlight the rest of the gallery.

Here is the full list of athletes involved:

Charlotte Flair: WWE Superstar

Superstar Jerry Rice: NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver

Adam Rippon : Olympic figure skater

: Olympic figure skater Breanna Stewart: WNBA Seattle Storm forward

Stewart: Seattle Storm forward Sue Bird: WNBA Seattle Storm guard

Seattle Storm guard Megan Rapinoe : USWNT and Seattle Reign soccer

: and Seattle Reign soccer Saquon Barkley: NFL New York Giants running back

Barkley: NFL New York Giants running back Greg Norman: Hall of Fame golfer

Tori Bowie: Olympic track

Jessie Diggins : Olympic cross-country skier

: Olympic cross-country skier Karl-Anthony Towns: NBA Minnesota Timberwolves center

Dallas Keuchel : MLB Houston Astros pitcher

: MLB Houston Astros pitcher Yasiel Puig : MLB Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder

: MLB Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Lauren Chamberlain: Softball player

Crystal Dunn: USWNT and North Carolina Courage soccer

and North Carolina Courage soccer Zlatan Ibrahimovic : MLS LA Galaxy soccer

Lauren Chamberlain gave her thoughts on participating in the issue:

Charlotte Flair also provided her perspective, along with a photo:

Meanwhile, Norman had more of a lighthearted response.

"I walk around naked at home," the 63-year-old golfer said, per Robert Lusetich. "It's not a big deal to me, right?"