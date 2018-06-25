ESPN Body Issue 2018: Official Photos Revealed for Featured Athletes

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2018

Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-anthony Towns plays against the Houston Rockets in the first half during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first round playoff series Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

The annual "Body Issue" from ESPN The Magazine will be published June 29, but the full photo gallery is already available Monday on ESPN.com.

Many behind-the-scenes photos have also been released on Twitter:

As has been the case since the issue's inception in 2009, the list of participating athletes is an impressive one, with big names throughout a variety of sports posing nude.

Football fans can see rookie Saquon Barkley as well as legend Jerry Rice, while baseball fans will know Dallas Keuchel and Yasiel Puig. Female stars Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe highlight the rest of the gallery.

Here is the full list of athletes involved:

  • Charlotte Flair: WWE Superstar
  • Jerry Rice: NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver
  • Adam Rippon: Olympic figure skater
  • Breanna Stewart: WNBA Seattle Storm forward
  • Sue Bird: WNBA Seattle Storm guard
  • Megan Rapinoe: USWNT and Seattle Reign soccer
  • Saquon Barkley: NFL New York Giants running back
  • Greg Norman: Hall of Fame golfer
  • Tori Bowie: Olympic track
  • Jessie Diggins: Olympic cross-country skier
  • Karl-Anthony Towns: NBA Minnesota Timberwolves center
  • Dallas Keuchel: MLB Houston Astros pitcher
  • Yasiel Puig: MLB Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder
  • Lauren Chamberlain: Softball player
  • Crystal Dunn: USWNT and North Carolina Courage soccer
  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic: MLS LA Galaxy soccer

Lauren Chamberlain gave her thoughts on participating in the issue:

Charlotte Flair also provided her perspective, along with a photo:

Meanwhile, Norman had more of a lighthearted response.

"I walk around naked at home," the 63-year-old golfer said, per Robert Lusetich. "It's not a big deal to me, right?"

Related

    Ranking the NBA's Top 50 Free Agents

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking the NBA's Top 50 Free Agents

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Can Sexton Fill Kyrie Irving's Role?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Can Sexton Fill Kyrie Irving's Role?

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Curry Family Beats Paul Family on Celebrity Family Feud

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Curry Family Beats Paul Family on Celebrity Family Feud

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Billy Preston Signs with Cavs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Billy Preston Signs with Cavs

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report