Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly Released from Hospital After Successful Surgery on Jaw

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2018

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 24: Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 24, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills 34-31 in overtime. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)
Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly was discharged from a New York hospital Friday after undergoing surgery on his jaw, the Buffalo News reported.

Doctors performed the procedure to place permanent dentures in Kelly's upper jaw. Kelly will return for the surgery in September, at which time the dentures will be implanted.

Jill, Kelly's wife, released a statement on his status: "Everything is moving forward as planned. Jim has some swelling and healing that needs the take place after this recent procedure. We are very thankful for the team of Mount Sinai doctors taking care of Jim. We appreciate the continued prayer and support and trust God with everything."

Doctors declared Kelly to be cancer-free in September 2014. They had diagnosed him with squamous cell carcinoma in June 2013.

The cancer returned in March, which required surgery on his upper jaw. He left the hospital about two weeks after the procedure.

Kelly will be the recipient of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2018 ESPY Awards on July 18.

