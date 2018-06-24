Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly Released from Hospital After Successful Surgery on Jaw

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly was discharged from a New York hospital Friday after undergoing surgery on his jaw, the Buffalo News reported.

Doctors performed the procedure to place permanent dentures in Kelly's upper jaw. Kelly will return for the surgery in September, at which time the dentures will be implanted.

Jill, Kelly's wife, released a statement on his status: "Everything is moving forward as planned. Jim has some swelling and healing that needs the take place after this recent procedure. We are very thankful for the team of Mount Sinai doctors taking care of Jim. We appreciate the continued prayer and support and trust God with everything."

Doctors declared Kelly to be cancer-free in September 2014. They had diagnosed him with squamous cell carcinoma in June 2013.

The cancer returned in March, which required surgery on his upper jaw. He left the hospital about two weeks after the procedure.

Kelly will be the recipient of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2018 ESPY Awards on July 18.