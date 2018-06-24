Most Intriguing Storylines to Track on Road to WWE Extreme Rules 2018

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

After an underwhelming spring season, WWE appears to be on the right trajectory following an exciting Money in the Bank pay-per-view last week. Extreme Rules 2018 isn't for another month, but coming off the latest editions of Raw and SmackDown Live, the stage is already being set for what should be an exhilarating event.

In the past, Extreme Rules has been known to feature the culmination of several storylines that have been brewing for months. The hardcore nature of the show guarantees all sorts of stipulations, and sometimes the simplest stipulations can make for the most must-see matchups.

Kurt Angle announced on the June 18 Raw that the Extreme Rules main event will see several Superstars from Raw duke it out for an opportunity to vie for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship. Only Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley were confirmed for the contest, with more names to be revealed in the weeks to come.

Also at Extreme Rules, AJ Styles is slated to defend his WWE Championship against Rusev following the Bulgarian Brute's huge victory in Tuesday's Gauntlet match. Whether he can quickly ascend to main event status and be viewed as an equal to Styles in the weeks ahead remains to be seen.

Let's look at all the intriguing angles worth keeping an eye on as Extreme Rules quickly approaches.