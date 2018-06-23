Todd Gurley Says He Benched 515 Lbs When Asked About Aaron Donald

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald benched 495 pounds this week, but color his teammate Todd Gurley unimpressed.

Gurley told TMZ Sports he could bench more than that, saying he put up 515 pounds, though we didn't get video proof.

The Rams' playmaker is coming off his best professional season, rushing for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding 64 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdowns.

That didn't translate to one of Madden 19's elite ratings, however. When asked about Donald's 99 rating in the video game compared to his own 91, Gurley kept it short and sweet.

"Gotta improve," he said.