Early Predictions for Most Surprising NFL Veteran Cuts of Training Camp

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

There is a man who prowls the fields of training camp and the halls of NFL facilities who is feared above all others. Whose very name is spoken only in hushed whispers.

He is "the Turk"—the person charged with telling players it's time to turn in their playbooks and hit the bricks.

Usually, the Turk comes for young players and rookies. He's the Angel of Death for the NFL careers of players who just aren't quite good enough to play the game at its highest level.

But sometimes, the Turk has a surprise up his sleeve. Sometimes, he comes for a player few expected would be released outright. Sure, that player's battled injuries. Or maybe isn't an ideal schematic fit for a new staff.

But still, given that player's NFL resume and/or draft slot, it's still a shock to see his tenure with a team end so abruptly.

It just goes to show that the Turk can come for anyone.

And this year, he may just come for these veterans.