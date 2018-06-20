WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from June 20

Credit: WWE.com

As is usually the case, the post-TakeOver episode of NXT on WWE Network was a show that recapped the events of Saturday night while splicing in bouts taped earlier that night.

The Mighty, formerly known as TM-61, has spent weeks introducing fans to a new attitude. Now heels, they put the tag team division on notice by defeating Heavy Machinery and The Street Profits. Wednesday, though, they battled the unstoppable force known as The War Raiders.

Would Shane Thorne and Nick Miller score the upset win or would Rowe and Hanson roll to another win?

The confident Bianca Belair took exception to Cathy Kelly interviewing Dakota Kai a week ago. Wednesday, they settled their differences in the night's first bout.

Dakota Kai vs. Bianca Belair



Bianca Belair attempted to take the fight to Dakota Kai right off the bat but the Kiwi answered with strikes. Belair turned the tide in her favor, working the midsection of her opponent. She trapped Kai in an abdominal stretch and even talked trash, demanding she gets up because Belair was not going to pick her up.



In an amazing show of strength, she lifted Kai overhead for a suplex and bounced her off the ropes. The flare of arrogance allowed Kai to wiggle free. Belair would put Kai down and scale the ropes for splash but ended up eating knees to the midsection.



Kai unloaded with a corner kick and evaded the punishing whip. She did not, though, see the forearm coming that knocking her out. Belair scored the win moments later.



Result:

Belair defeated Kai

Grade:

B

Analysis

This was a competitive match that put over the heart of Kai and the not-so-silent confidence of Belair.

Both women are going to be huge stars for the brand in the not-so-distant future but Belair has that special star aura that creates this genuine excitement for her future. She is strong, athletic, charismatic and understands the character work portion of her performance more than anyone with as limited experience as she has.

Kai will be just fine despite this loss. Belair...she is going to a whole new level in WWE when the time is right.

The War Raiders vs. The Mighty

An early onslaught by Hanson and Rowe had the Aussies reeling early but Thorne and Miller recovered heading into the break, taking the former down and working over the latter.

The heels isolated Rowe, keeping him just far enough from his partner to offset the power and fury of the babyfaces.

Hanson finally tagged in and went to work, unloading on the opposition. In a moment that popped the crowd, he avoided a strike using a cartwheel and answered with a jaw-shattering lariat.

Hanson wiped Miller out at ringside with a suicide dive and ultimately finished Thorne off with the guillotine leg drop.

Result:

The War Raiders defeated The Mighty

Grade:

B

Analysis

It is somewhat confusing as to why management would go ahead with a heel turn and rebranding of TM-61 as The Mighty, then have them lose their first match under the new moniker.

That they were not even really that competitive against The War Raiders does them no favors.

Hanson and Rowe look poised to win championship gold as soon as they get the opportunity and putting them over strong and definitively only helps them garner credibility ahead of that moment.