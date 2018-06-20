Former 4-Star PF Reid Travis Transfers to Kentucky from Stanford

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 07: Reid Travis #22 of the Stanford Cardinal handles the ball against the California Golden Bears during a first-round game of the Pac-12 basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Reid Travis will join the Kentucky Wildcats as a graduate transfer, the forward announced Wednesday.

Travis spent the past four seasons with the Stanford Cardinal. He was the team's leading scorer (19.5 points per game) and rebounder (8.7) in 2017-18.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Stanford Grad Transfer Travis Enrolls at Kentucky

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Stanford Grad Transfer Travis Enrolls at Kentucky

    ScoutHoops.com
    via ScoutHoops.com

    Lonnie Walker IV: 'I'm the True Definition of Different'

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Lonnie Walker IV: 'I'm the True Definition of Different'

    Marc J. Spears
    via The Undefeated

    Is Gilgeous-Alexander the Best PG in the Draft?

    Kentucky Wildcats Basketball logo
    Kentucky Wildcats Basketball

    Is Gilgeous-Alexander the Best PG in the Draft?

    A Sea Of Blue
    via A Sea Of Blue

    How Deandre Ayton Survived Treacherous Hoops Path

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    How Deandre Ayton Survived Treacherous Hoops Path

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo