Former 4-Star PF Reid Travis Transfers to Kentucky from Stanford

Former 4-Star PF Reid Travis Transfers to Kentucky from StanfordJune 20, 2018
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Reid Travis will join the Kentucky Wildcats as a graduate transfer, the forward announced Wednesday.
Reid Travis @2ReidTravis2
I want to thank everyone who has helped me with this process of taking the next step to pursue my dreams. I couldn’t be more excited for the future! https://t.co/xIwtBfFzLr
Travis spent the past four seasons with the Stanford Cardinal. He was the team's leading scorer (19.5 points per game) and rebounder (8.7) in 2017-18.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Stanford Grad Transfer Travis Enrolls at Kentucky