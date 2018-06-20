Former 4-Star PF Reid Travis Transfers to Kentucky from Stanford

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Reid Travis will join the Kentucky Wildcats as a graduate transfer, the forward announced Wednesday.

Travis spent the past four seasons with the Stanford Cardinal. He was the team's leading scorer (19.5 points per game) and rebounder (8.7) in 2017-18.

