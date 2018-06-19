David Price Jokes He'll 'Come Up with Something' to Not Pitch If Picked for ASG

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price had some fun at his own expense Tuesday when contemplating what he'd do if selected for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game.

"I'll come up with something if I am an All-Star that I won't have to pitch," Price said, per MassLive.com's Christopher Smith. "I'll play a lot of Fortnite the night before."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.