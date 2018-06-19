David Price Jokes He'll 'Come Up with Something' to Not Pitch If Picked for ASG

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2018

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price calls for a new ball after giving up two hits to the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price had some fun at his own expense Tuesday when contemplating what he'd do if selected for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game.

"I'll come up with something if I am an All-Star that I won't have to pitch," Price said, per MassLive.com's Christopher Smith. "I'll play a lot of Fortnite the night before."

    

