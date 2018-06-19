Rusev Beats The Miz, Will Face AJ Styles for WWE Championship at Extreme Rules

Amr Nabil/Associated Press

Rusev celebrated Rusev Day in style, earning himself a shot at the WWE Championship by winning a five-man gauntlet match on SmackDown Live on Tuesday night.

Rusev last defeated The Miz after making the former WWE champion tap out to the Accolade:

The Bulgarian Brute will now face AJ Styles at Extreme Rules on July 15.

The world title shot is well-earned for Rusev. He has long been an underrated in-ring performer, and he has almost single-handedly gotten himself over with the WWE Universe. It's impossible to ignore the "Rusev Day" chants, which sometimes come even when Rusev isn't in the ring.

The big question is whether WWE sees Rusev as a potential world champion. The company may simply envision him as a good opponent for Styles at Extreme Rules before Styles starts whatever his SummerSlam feud will be.

If that's the case, then it would be a shame. Since it's clearly the "B show" to Raw, SmackDown Live should be where WWE is willing to experiment with guys who haven't really received a shot to be a top star. As underwhelming as Jinder Mahal's championship run was, it was fun seeing a wrestler who had never risen above the midcard suddenly thrust into the spotlight.

WWE should be confident enough in Rusev's abilities to view him as a credible champion over the summer.