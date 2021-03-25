    Report: Norman Powell Traded from Raptors to Blazers for Gary Trent, Rodney Hood

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    TORONTO, ON - APRIL 25: Norman Powell #24 of the Toronto Raptors dribbles the ball during the second half of Game Five against the Washington Wizards in Round One of the 2018 NBA playoffs at Air Canada Centre on April 25, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)'n
    Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

    The Toronto Raptors agreed to trade guard Norman Powell to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the details of the trade. 

    Powell, 27, spent his first five-plus NBA seasons in Toronto. 

    A 2015 second-round pick, he has contributed off the bench throughout his career before moving into the starting lineup this season. He's blasting his career high with 19.6 points per game while shooting 43.9 percent from three-point range. 

    Powell will likely move into the starting lineup for the Blazers, who are making a surprising move to deal Trent and Hood. Trent is scheduled to be a restricted free agent this offseason and broke out as a floor spacer in 2020-21 in the aftermath of CJ McCollum's injury. Hood has largely struggled, but his $10.9 million base salary for next season is not guaranteed.

    The Raptors have been exploring the trade market for Powell and Kyle Lowry ahead of Thursday's deadline, but this feels like the type of deal Toronto would have done regardless of a potential roster retooling. Trent is five years younger than Powell, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and offers a similar scoring upside.

    The Blazers will likely look to lock in Powell to a long-term deal either via an extension or at the beginning of the free-agency period to ensure they didn't give up Trent for nothing.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Grading Every Trade at the Deadline 🔠

      @danfavale is grading every deadline trade LIVE.

      See the deals that have gone down so far 📲

      Grading Every Trade at the Deadline 🔠
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Grading Every Trade at the Deadline 🔠

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Aaron Gordon Traded to Nuggets 🚨

      ◾️️ Nuggets get: Aaron Gordon ◾️ Magic get: Gary Harris, RJ Hampton and a first-round pick (Woj)

      Aaron Gordon Traded to Nuggets 🚨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Aaron Gordon Traded to Nuggets 🚨

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Lakers Eyeing Terrence Ross

      'Keep an eye on' LA as a potential landing spot for the Magic wing if he gets moved (ESPN)

      Lakers Eyeing Terrence Ross
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lakers Eyeing Terrence Ross

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Vucevic Traded to Bulls 🚨

      Orlando sends Nikola Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu to Chicago for Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr. and two firsts (Woj)

      Report: Vucevic Traded to Bulls 🚨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Vucevic Traded to Bulls 🚨

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report