Report: NFL Among Invitees to Congressional Hearing on Sports Betting

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 20: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell participates in a news briefing after his meeting with U.S. Senate Majority Whip Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL) June 20, 2012 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Goodell was on the Hill to discuss bounties in professional sports. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Representatives from the NFL received an invitation from the House Judiciary Committee to testify at a congressional hearing on sports betting, ESPN's David Purdum reported Tuesday. 

According to Purdum, the hearing is scheduled for June 26, and it comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a nearly nationwide ban on sports betting.

     

