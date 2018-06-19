Report: NFL Among Invitees to Congressional Hearing on Sports Betting

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Representatives from the NFL received an invitation from the House Judiciary Committee to testify at a congressional hearing on sports betting, ESPN's David Purdum reported Tuesday.

According to Purdum, the hearing is scheduled for June 26, and it comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a nearly nationwide ban on sports betting.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

