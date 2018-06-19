NFL Betting Odds: Hue Jackson, Adam Gase Top List of 1st Coach to Be Fired

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Las Vegas apparently doesn’t believe in Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson or Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase.

As OddsShark shared Tuesday, with the 2018 season approaching, the two coaches topped the opening list of odds for the first NFL head coach to be fired. Not far behind are Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, who is still looking for his first playoff win in Cincinnati, and Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.