NFL Betting Odds: Hue Jackson, Adam Gase Top List of 1st Coach to Be Fired

NFL Betting Odds: Hue Jackson, Adam Gase Top List of 1st Coach to Be FiredJune 19, 2018
Las Vegas apparently doesn’t believe in Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson or Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase.
As OddsShark shared Tuesday, with the 2018 season approaching, the two coaches topped the opening list of odds for the first NFL head coach to be fired. Not far behind are Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, who is still looking for his first playoff win in Cincinnati, and Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph.
OddsShark @OddsShark
Opening odds to be the first NFL head coach fired (@betway): Hue Jackson +350 Adam Gase +750 Marvin Lewis +1000 Vance Joseph +1000 Dirk Koetter +1200 Jay Gruden +1200 Todd Bowles +1600 Bill O'Brien +2000 Jason Garrett +2500 John Harbaugh +2800 Jon Gruden +2800 Pete Carroll +2800
