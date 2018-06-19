NFL Betting Odds: Hue Jackson, Adam Gase Top List of 1st Coach to Be Fired

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson watches during practice at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Las Vegas apparently doesn’t believe in Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson or Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase.

As OddsShark shared Tuesday, with the 2018 season approaching, the two coaches topped the opening list of odds for the first NFL head coach to be fired. Not far behind are Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, who is still looking for his first playoff win in Cincinnati, and Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Players Trying to Avoid Bust Status

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Players Trying to Avoid Bust Status

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Baker: Tyrod Has Been an 'Unbelievable' Mentor

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Baker: Tyrod Has Been an 'Unbelievable' Mentor

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk

    Will Gholston: 'No Excuse' for Crappy '17 Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Will Gholston: 'No Excuse' for Crappy '17 Season

    NFL.com
    via NFL.com

    Ranking Every QB's Supporting Cast

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ranking Every QB's Supporting Cast

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report