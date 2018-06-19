Sterling Brown Files Lawsuit Against City of Milwaukee, Police over Arrest

Uncredited/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown filed a lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday stemming from his January arrest during which he was tased.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Brown alleges in the lawsuit that he was the victim of an unlawful arrest and excessive force.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

