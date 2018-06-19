Sterling Brown Files Lawsuit Against City of Milwaukee, Police over Arrest

This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens parking lot in Milwaukee. The release comes as city officials who've viewed the videos have expressed concern about how officers conducted themselves. Even leaders of the police department have hinted the video may make them look bad. (Milwaukee Police Department via AP)
Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown filed a lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday stemming from his January arrest during which he was tased.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Brown alleges in the lawsuit that he was the victim of an unlawful arrest and excessive force.

