Every NFL Team's Fatal Flaw Heading into 2018

Nick Wass/Associated Press

With minicamps in the rearview mirror and training camp less than a month away, analysis of the upcoming season is ramping up around the NFL. The strengths and weaknesses of all 32 of the league's teams are being discussed and debated.

It's the latter we'll discuss and debate here.

Some NFL teams are riddled with flaws. The quarterback situation is a mess. The offense is unsettled. The defense is riddled with holes.

Then there's the matter of what's going on outside Cleveland.

Kidding...sort of.

For the NFL's better teams, the flaws aren't as apparent. That doesn't mean they aren't there, though. Even the defending Super Bowl champions have potential problem areas—a fatal flaw that could derail hopes of a repeat.

Whether they are unmissable or under the radar, every NFL team has a flaw that could come back to bite it.

And from Arizona to Washington, here they are.