WWE Raw Results: Ronda Rousey Unleashes and Top Takeaways

Ronda Rousey has been spectacular thus far in her WWE career but until Monday, had earned criticism for being far too smiley and happy to be there than someone of her badass background should be.

Faced with an angle that would require her to be pissed off and vengeful, Rousey excelled.

She hit the ring seeking revenge for Alexa Bliss' opportune Money in the Bank cash-in that left her the victim of Little Miss Bliss' briefcase and without her first championship in WWE.

Rousey powered past general manager Kurt Angle, took the fight to Bliss and even pummeled her superior with the briefcase. To put an exclamation point on the segment, she hoisted a lifeless Bliss overhead and slammed her through the announce table, drawing chants of "YES!" from the fans in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

To that point, Rousey had done a fantastic job of keeping the fans on her side, an unenviable task for Superstars perceived to be part-timers taking opportunities away from full-time performers. Monday, she won them over completely, proving she can be more than the smiling and timid newcomer by embracing her inner fury and beating the unholy hell out of anyone in her path.

It was a star-making segment that took Rousey's already blazing star and somehow made it burn brighter.

The 30-day suspension levied by Angle as a result of Rousey's actions only serves to keep her fresh while setting up an explosive return when the time comes.

Of all the Superstars on the Raw roster, including former champions like Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, it is Rousey who may very well be the most popular babyface on the entire brand and that is a testament to both her dedication this early in her career and her booking by WWE Creative.