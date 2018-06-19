Latest Rumors, Preview for 1st WWE SmackDown After Money in the Bank 2018

Credit: WWE.com

AJ Styles won't have to wait long to find out who will next come after his WWE Championship. Tuesday's WWE SmackDown will crown a new No. 1 contender.

Styles endured a hell of a test from Shinsuke Nakamura at Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view. He will have to shift from celebrating to scouting in a hurry, though. SmackDown Superstars will meet in a Gauntlet match to determine who will face him at Extreme Rules.

The blue brand's trip to Toledo, Ohio, will also see the aftermath of a controversial SmackDown Women's Championship match and wrestlers seeking momentum after falling short at Money in the Bank.

News updates, the SmackDown preview on WWE.com and storyline projections help paint a picture of what to expect on Tuesday's post-PPV show. The newest SmackDown will air on USA Network at 8 p.m. ET.

News, Rumors

Expect to see plenty more of SmackDown general manager Paige. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported (h/t BodySlam.net) that WWE is quite pleased with Paige's performance as GM thus far.

Since Paige took over in that role, SmackDown has moved away from spotlighting commissioner Shane McMahon. It's been Ms. Hell in Boots' show and that's not likely to change soon.

Velveteen Dream, who was excellent in a match against Ricochet at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, could be on the move from the developmental brand.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Cageside Seats), Velveteen Dream was on the list of NXT prospects set to move to the main roster after WrestleMania. Meltzer added that it wouldn't surprise him if WWE promoted Dream now.

Meltzer also noted (h/t Wrestling Inc) that Daniel Bryan hasn't signed a new contract. His current one runs out on Sept. 1.

SmackDown Streaks

Shelton Benjamin's solo run hasn't been a fruitful one in terms of wins and loss so far.

The former United States and intercontinental champion fell to Bryan last Tuesday. That continued a downward trend for him. Benjamin has now lost three matches in a row and 1-9 in his last 10 TV and PPV bouts, per CageMatch.net.

Clearly, WWE has positioned him as a stepping stone for other talent.

Sonya Deville has Benjamin beat. She's lost her last six matches and remains winless on SmackDown, per CageMatch.net.

It's surprising WWE keeps pinning losses on her rather than build her up as a formidable force.

Money in the Bank Fallout

Carmella has another reason to celebrate. Thanks to a returning James Ellsworth, she survived her SmackDown Women's Championship match against Asuka at Money in the Bank.

Ellsworth disguised himself in Asuka's gear, distracted the challenger and allowed Carmella to steal a win.

That's sure to leave The Empress of Tomorrow seething. Ellsworth and/or Carmella are about to get a heavy dose of comeuppance as this feud rolls on.

Becky Lynch, meanwhile, will be looking to shake off her latest disappointment.

She came painfully close to winning the Money in the Bank contract on Sunday. Alexa Bliss, though, pushed past her in the final moments and claimed victory. That leaves The Irish Lass Kicker in need of a rebound win.

Lynch can claim that against Billie Kay on Tuesday as she tries to make her way back to title contention.

Tuesday will also mark the SmackDown debut of former NXT tag team champs Sanity.

The unhinged faction (minus Nikki Cross) is finally headed to the blue brand after a long delay. Eric Young and his crew will face The Usos in their first bout on the main roster.

Much of the night will be dedicated to determining who faces Styles at Extreme Rules.

Credit: WWE.com

Big E, Rusev, The Miz, Samoa Joe and Bryan will collide in a Gauntlet match to determine the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship. Rusev, The Miz and Joe are coming off disappointment in the Money in the Bank ladder match. They can make up for that in a hurry by outlasting their opponents in Toledo.

Regardless of who wins, the bout is a prime opportunity to kickstart the simmering Miz-Bryan feud and start setting the stage for SummerSlam.