Dolph Ziggler Stuns Seth Rollins, Wins Intercontinental Title on WWE Raw

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 18: Dolph Ziggler attends WWE Superstars Dolph Ziggler And Charlotte Meet & Greet at JCPenney on August 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Dolph Ziggler shocked the world Monday night, defeating Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship on Raw.

A night after beating Elias at Money in the Bank, Rollins issued an open challenge to anybody in the Raw dressing room, to which Ziggler answered. Ziggler won the match after rolling up a distracted Rollins, whose attention had been diverted to Drew McIntyre.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

