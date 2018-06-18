Dolph Ziggler Stuns Seth Rollins, Wins Intercontinental Title on WWE Raw

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Dolph Ziggler shocked the world Monday night, defeating Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship on Raw.

A night after beating Elias at Money in the Bank, Rollins issued an open challenge to anybody in the Raw dressing room, to which Ziggler answered. Ziggler won the match after rolling up a distracted Rollins, whose attention had been diverted to Drew McIntyre.

