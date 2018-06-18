WWE Suspends Ronda Rousey 30 Days for Vicious Attack on Alexa Bliss, Kurt Angle

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Raw general manager Kurt Angle gave Ronda Rousey a month off Monday night on Raw after she attacked both Angle and Alexa Bliss to kick off the show.

Rousey sought retribution against Bliss after Bliss cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase Sunday night. Bliss interrupted Rousey's Raw Women's Championship match with Nia Jax. Rousey's anger boiled over a day later:

As a result, Angle levied a 30-day suspension against Rousey:

Jax couldn't help but express her happiness at Bliss receiving her comeuppance:

Monday's announcement is basically a rehash of a similar story WWE told the night after WrestleMania 31 in March 2015.

Seth Rollins cashed in the MITB briefcase in the main event and walked away with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Brock Lesnar was supposed to have a match against Rollins the following night, and Lesnar responded less than diplomatically when Rollins indicated the bout wasn't happening. He received a suspension for his actions.

Doing the same with Rousey is a convenient way for WWE to write her off programming for the time being until SummerSlam in August. Now, the focus can be on Bliss and Jax heading into Extreme Rules on July 15.

Then, Rousey will be eligible to return and set up another title match at SummerSlam, either in a singles match with the Raw women's champion or a Triple Threat match involving both Bliss and Jax.