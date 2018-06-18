Ed Werder Insinuates SI Discriminating Against Men in Tweet to Charlotte Wilder

Ed Werder Insinuates SI Discriminating Against Men in Tweet to Charlotte WilderJune 18, 2018
A job opening for an entry-level breaking news writer at Sports Illustrated led to a major debate among sports media.
Charlotte Wilder of Sports Illustrated advertised the opening while encouraging women to apply:
Charlotte Wilder @TheWilderThings
If you can stand sitting near me in the office this is a v cool opportunity. Especially if you're a woman trying to get into sports, you should message me — DMs are open https://t.co/CI6uyFQAKV
Ed Werder, who worked for ESPN for 17 years before being laid off in 2017, took exception to the tweet and had a series of responses:
Ed Werder @EdwerderRFA
I just always associated SI with hiring the best regardless of race, sex and other factors. https://t.co/hIMoWpbHfS
Ed Werder @EdwerderRFA
Because next week I’m going to be standing in front of a broadcasting class of young people and some will be males and I have to tell them they have the same chance at jobs like those one as all others. https://t.co/XYAvjmRrij
Wilder is a senior writer and not responsible for the hire, but Werder clearly wants whoever is in charge to not exclude men from contention.
Meanwhile, several others came to Wilder's defense, including ESPN employees Mina Kimes and Bill Barnwell:
Mina Kimes @minakimes
@EdwerderRFA @TheWilderThings encouraging women to apply for a position isn't the same thing as "excluding" men. it's helping female applicants network, which can be a challenge given the massive gender imbalance in our industry (which I'm sure you know exists).
Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell
@EdwerderRFA It seems like you are reading “Exclusively” where the message says “Especially”.
According to Dayana Sarkisova of SB Nation, men represent 90 percent of editors in sports media, 83 percent of columnists and 82 percent of reporters.
The job in question is clearly open to everyone, and this seemed to simply be an attempt by Wilder to help more women break into the industry.
Werder eventually clarified his position following the backlash throughout Twitter.
"My intention was to advocate for an inclusive process," he wrote. "I didn't mean to offend anyone. Quite the opposite."
