Croatia's Nikola Kalinic Sent Home from World Cup After Refusing to Enter Game

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJune 18, 2018

OSIJEK, CROATIA - MARCH 23: Nikola Kalinic of Croatia looks on during the International Friendly match between Croatia and Israel at stadium Gradski Vrt on March 23, 2016 in Osijek, Croatia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)
Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic said striker Nikola Kalinic was sent home from the 2018 FIFA World Cup after refusing to come on in their 2-0 Group D win over Nigeria on Saturday.

Dalic spoke to the press on Monday and revealed the AC Milan forward alleged he had a problem with his back during his warm-up, but this wasn't the first such occurrence of late, per Football Italia:

"During the Nigeria match, Kalinic was warming-up and should have come in the second half.

"However, he said he wasn't ready to go on because he felt a back problem. He did the same thing against Brazil and England, saying he wasn't ready, and for yesterday's training session too.

"I accepted it calmly, because I need ready and healthy players who can help their teammates. He's not like that, on three occasions he hasn't been ready, so I made this decision."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Griezmann Defends 'La Decision' Documentary

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Griezmann Defends 'La Decision' Documentary

    MARCA
    via MARCA in English

    Lovren: We Are Not Scared of Messi or Argentina

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Lovren: We Are Not Scared of Messi or Argentina

    via liverpoolecho

    Panama's World Cup 'Like Something Handed Down from God'

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Panama's World Cup 'Like Something Handed Down from God'

    Sid Lowe
    via the Guardian

    Senegal's Epic 2002 World Cup Inspires the 2018 Team

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Senegal's Epic 2002 World Cup Inspires the 2018 Team

    The Independent
    via The Independent