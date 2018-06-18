Croatia's Nikola Kalinic Sent Home from World Cup After Refusing to Enter Game

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic said striker Nikola Kalinic was sent home from the 2018 FIFA World Cup after refusing to come on in their 2-0 Group D win over Nigeria on Saturday.

Dalic spoke to the press on Monday and revealed the AC Milan forward alleged he had a problem with his back during his warm-up, but this wasn't the first such occurrence of late, per Football Italia:

"During the Nigeria match, Kalinic was warming-up and should have come in the second half.

"However, he said he wasn't ready to go on because he felt a back problem. He did the same thing against Brazil and England, saying he wasn't ready, and for yesterday's training session too.

"I accepted it calmly, because I need ready and healthy players who can help their teammates. He's not like that, on three occasions he hasn't been ready, so I made this decision."

